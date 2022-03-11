|
Why Baozun Stock Plummeted This Week
Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) stock saw another big sell-off over the last week of trading. The Chinese e-commerce services company's share price fell 29.1% from the previous Friday's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Baozun published its fourth-quarter earnings results on March 10, delivering earnings that came in ahead of the market's expectations, but that wasn't enough to stop its stock from suffering a dramatic pullback in light of a revenue shortfall. The company posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per American depositary share of $0.17 on sales of $497.9 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.14 on revenue of $500.6 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
