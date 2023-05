Why Baozun Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN), the struggling Chinese e-commerce services provider, were moving lower today after the company issued another disappointing earnings report.As a result, the stock was down 8.4% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Thursday.At a time when much of the Chinese e-commerce sector is struggling, Baozun posted another quarter of declining sales as revenue fell 4.9% to $274.9 million, though that topped estimates at $270.8 million. Both service and product revenue fell in the quarter. Continue reading