Why Baozun Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) were falling today after the Chinese e-commerce company delivered another disappointing earnings report. Revenue declined again, and it missed the mark on the bottom line.As of 11:41 a.m. ET, Baozun stock was down 8.1%.Revenue slipped 7.9% in the quarter to $316.8 million, though that actually beat analyst expectations at $308.8 million. Service revenues, which include handling shipping, marketing, and IT for its clients, rose 7.2% to $213.2 million, while product revenue, or direct e-commerce sales, fell sharply in the quarter, down 29% to $103.6 million. Continue reading