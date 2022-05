Why Bausch Health Is Down More Than 24% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of healthcare name Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are lower by 24.9% as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, in response to a surprisingly disappointing first-quarter report.For the three-month stretch ending in March, the pharmaceutical company reported a loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $69 million, improving on the $610 million loss booked for the comparable quarter a year earlier. The reported loss of $0.19 per share missed analysts' expectations for a gain of $1.03, however. Although the company was able to produce adjusted profit of $263 million, that's still down from the year-earlier figure of $370 million.As for revenue, the top line of $1.9 billion not only fell 5% year over year, but it missed analysts' estimates of $2.04 billion. Most of the company's operating units, in fact, reported a decline in sales.Continue reading