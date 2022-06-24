|
Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares were up by a noteworthy 15.9% as of 10:56 a.m. ET Friday. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. That said, Bausch's turnaround has hit multiple obstacles in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
