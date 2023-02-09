|
Why Baxter International Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) were sinking 12.4% as of 12:18 p.m. ET on Thursday. The decline came after the company reported its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results.Baxter announced fourth-quarter sales of $3.9 billion, up 11% year over year. This result topped the consensus Wall Street revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.The medtech company posted Q4 earnings of $181 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Baxter's adjusted non-GAAP earnings in the fourth quarter were $444 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. This fell short of the average adjusted earnings estimate of $0.94 per share.Continue reading
