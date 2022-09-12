|
12.09.2022 20:20:00
Why Beleaguered EV Stock Volta Jumped Today
Volta (NYSE: VLTA) stock zoomed this morning and rallied 13.2% within minutes of the market's opening before cooling off a bit. As of 1:30 p.m. ET Monday, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company were still trading 7.3% higher.Volta filed for a mixed securities shelf offering worth $500 million today, which means the company can sell a variety of securities, including common stock, over time to raise that amount of funds. Although any issue of common stock is dilutive for existing shareholders, investors are optimistic about Volta's move.Volta said it'll use any proceeds from a security sale for "general corporate purposes." That doesn't say much, but any money right now matters for a company facing a cash crunch.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!