|
06.11.2023 15:33:06
Why Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Report Is Good News for the Entire Stock Market
The stock market has rebounded from a tough October with big gains during the first few days of November. Investors took some of that enthusiasm into the new week on Monday morning, with stock index futures suggesting a modestly higher open when trading begins on Wall Street.It's rare for companies to release their latest financial results over a weekend, but Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has made a point of doing things a little bit differently throughout its history. The news from the Warren Buffett-led Berkshire might not have looked all that good on its face. But looking beneath the surface, you can see plenty of signs of strength that are favorable signs for the broader U.S. economy.The misleading headline that you might see in response to Berkshire's third-quarter financial results will point to the company's massive loss for the period. Using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Berkshire lost $12.77 billion during the period, working out to $8,824 per class A share or $5.88 per class B share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag leicht bergauf. Der DAX pendelte im Bereich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich verhalten positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.