Why Best Buy Stock Could Be an Underrated Buy Right Now

One of the dangers with investing in stocks is giving too much weight to near-term factors and conditions that may not last over the long term. Many investors are down on struggling stocks because of their recent performances or projected guidance. But if you want to find a good stock to invest in, you should consider what's ahead for the business and where it might be a few years from now , rather than how it might do over just the next few months.One stock that investors haven't been excited about this year is Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). The retail stock has fallen 8% year to date, and over the past three years, it's down over 30%. But despite those poor returns, here's why the stock could be a much better buy moving forward.Demand for personal computers (PCs) has been underwhelming, with research company Gartner reporting that worldwide PC shipments during the second quarter were down 16.6% versus the same period last year. It marks the seventh consecutive quarter where shipments were down year over year. But the company does note that "shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point."