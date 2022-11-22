|
22.11.2022 22:54:41
Why Best Buy Stock Popped Today
Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) jumped 12.8% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics retailer delivered better-than-expected sales and profits. Best Buy's revenue fell by 11.1% year over year to $10.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended Oct. 29. The company's comparable-store sales declined by 10.4%, as consumers spent less on computers and home theater equipment after loading up on mobile devices and TVs during the early stages of the pandemic.Still, Best Buy's sales were better than investors feared. Analysts had expected the retailer to report revenue of $10.3 billion, with a same-store sales decline of 12.9%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!