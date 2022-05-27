|
27.05.2022 18:22:00
Why Best Buy Stock Surged More Than 10% This Week
Week to date, shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) were up 15.6% as of 10:31 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Earlier in the week, Best Buy reported a decline in sales and profits, but its fiscal first-quarter results were better than investors had expected, considering the inflation and supply chain problems across the economy. Given the stock's low valuation and high dividend yield entering the quarter, investors took the news as a good reason to scoop up shares at a discount. Year to date, the stock is down 18%. Best Buy's below-average price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6 and above-average dividend yield of 3.58% look attractive in this environment. Other retailers also released better-than-expected results this week, specifically Williams-Sonoma and Macy's. While home goods and high-end luxury are still showing healthy sales increases for Williams-Sonoma and upscale department stores, people are holding back on electronics. Best Buy sales declined 8.5% year over year, with adjusted earnings per share falling to $1.57 from $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!