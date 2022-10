Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter.As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET.The company, which sells home goods online in Mexico, said that revenue in its core Betterware division plunged 37% to $75.1 million, as it cited a softer-than-expected economic environment, weak consumer spending, demand normalization as the pandemic fades, and headwinds in discretionary spending. Continue reading