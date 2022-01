Why Beyond Meat Fell by 11% Today Before Recovering

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a bearish atmosphere, stock investors can occasionally be oversensitive about fairly minor developments. That was the dynamic at play Monday with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). The company's shares were driven down by over 11% in early trading on a fairly minor development with a rival.Some obviously felt that reaction was overblown and later helped drive the stock back into positive territory, as it closed more than 1% higher on the day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading