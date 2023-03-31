|
31.03.2023 15:53:00
Why Beyond Meat Has a Lot of Work to Do Before It's on Track Again
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has seen its stock fall 66% over the past year. It ended 2022 on a fairly weak note, which probably shouldn't be surprising given Wall Street's treatment of the shares. With cash balances falling fast, investors need to worry about both the company's ability to turn a profit and its ability to do so before lenders ask for their money back.It wasn't all that long ago that everyone seemed to want to try alternative meat products, with Beyond Meat's products a top-of-mind offering. The company has such name cachet that it has even been able to ink deals with major food retailers like McDonald's for both fake meat burgers and fake meat chicken nuggets. But so far it hasn't resulted in big hits for Beyond Meat. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
