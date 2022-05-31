Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.05.2022 18:02:10
Why Beyond Meat Is Falling Today After Its Big Week Last Week
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are falling 2.7% at 11:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday.It comes after a week where the stock of the meat alternative maker rose some 20% in value, though it was also involved in a minor kerfuffle involving its newest "chief taste consultant," Kim Kardashian.In the new ad that debuted on Beyond Meat's Instagram account, which has 1 million followers (Kardashian has some 314 million followers), she extolled the virtue of the meat substitute's "mission" and how good the products tasted, but was never shown actually eating any of the products.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Beyond Meatmehr Analysen
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.20
|Beyond Meat Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.20
|Beyond Meat Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.20
|Beyond Meat Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Beyond Meat
|25,09
|-5,93%