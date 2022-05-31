31.05.2022 18:02:10

Why Beyond Meat Is Falling Today After Its Big Week Last Week

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are falling 2.7% at 11:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday.It comes after a week where the stock of the meat alternative maker rose some 20% in value, though it was also involved in a minor kerfuffle involving its newest "chief taste consultant," Kim Kardashian.In the new ad that debuted on Beyond Meat's Instagram account, which has 1 million followers (Kardashian has some 314 million followers), she extolled the virtue of the meat substitute's "mission" and how good the products tasted, but was never shown actually eating any of the products.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beyond Meatmehr Analysen

10.11.20 Beyond Meat Underperform Bernstein Research
10.11.20 Beyond Meat Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.20 Beyond Meat Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beyond Meat 25,09 -5,93% Beyond Meat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen