Why Beyond Meat Is Falling Today After Its Big Week Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are falling 2.7% at 11:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday.It comes after a week where the stock of the meat alternative maker rose some 20% in value, though it was also involved in a minor kerfuffle involving its newest "chief taste consultant," Kim Kardashian.In the new ad that debuted on Beyond Meat's Instagram account, which has 1 million followers (Kardashian has some 314 million followers), she extolled the virtue of the meat substitute's "mission" and how good the products tasted, but was never shown actually eating any of the products.Continue reading