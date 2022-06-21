|
21.06.2022 18:02:32
Why Beyond Meat Is Jumping Higher Today
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are up 5.6% in morning trading Tuesday, following a holiday weekend that saw a new rival about to enter the market.Kellogg (NYSE: K) announced it was splitting its company in three, with one of the new businesses to be its plant-based unit, which has about $340 million in net sales. Beyond Meat had less than $465 million in sales last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
