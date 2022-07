Why Beyond Meat Stock Dropped 13% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were left out of this week's stock market rally. The alternative protein specialist's stock fell 13% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 2.8% spike in the S&P 500. That drop continued a mostly negative trend for shares this year, and the stock is down roughly 50% so far in 2022.The move lower came as investors grew more concerned about slowing consumer spending ahead of Beyond Meat's upcoming earnings report.The biggest update on consumer spending patterns came from Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which said on Monday that food price inflation is impacting its shoppers' behavior. People are trading down to less expensive items in many cases, requiring more aggressive markdowns to keep grocery inventory moving. The retailer lowered its 2022 earnings outlook for a second time.