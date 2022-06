Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Beat by the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors weren't enjoying the taste of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock on Tuesday. On a day when many stocks saw pleasant rises and the S&P 500 index advanced by nearly 1%, Beyond Meat was a laggard, shedding more than 0.9% of its value. The price-reducing ingredient was a rather critical new research note from an analyst tracking the stock.That morning, Piper Sandler prognosticator Michael Lavery reiterated his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on Beyond Meat stock, and his $12-per-share price target.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading