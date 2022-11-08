|
08.11.2022 00:54:51
Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Raked Over the Coals Monday -- But Shouldn't Have
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) weren't very tasty Monday, tumbling as much as 7%. When the market closed, the stock was still down 4.4%.The macroeconomic conditions have investors convinced that consumers won't pony up for plant-based meat substitutes, but the company continues to add to its vegan-friendly lineup.Beyond Meat announced on Monday that it had expanded its "award-winning chicken portfolio" with the introduction of Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken, which join its Beyond Chicken Tenders. The company described the latest additions as "crispy, golden brown on the outside and juicy on the inside ... [and] satisfy consumers' craving for delicious chicken options that are better for people and the planet." Continue reading
