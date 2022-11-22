|
22.11.2022 18:33:20
Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were falling by 5.4% at 10:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning on no company-specific news, though The New York Times did publish an article today questioning whether the company's falling sales were due to inflationary pressures or because it has reached peak saturation. The article said while many consumers had been switching from high-cost plant-based meat alternatives to lower-cost real meat, some analysts believe it has reached about all the consumers it can and was at a plateau.According to a consumer survey by Deloitte, as reported by the Times, it seems doubtful the 53% of consumers who have not or will not try plant-based alternatives could ever be converted into customers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!