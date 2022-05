Why Beyond Meat Stock Plummeted Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Thursday, a clutch of stocks on the market were in recovery mode and closed higher. You'd never know that from the performance of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), though, as the alt-protein purveyor's shares tumbled again (by over 4%) in the wake of a very disappointing earnings release.After that first-quarter earnings report, which dropped after market hours Wednesday, a raft of analysts adjusted their price targets on Beyond Meat stock downwards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading