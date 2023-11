Why Beyond Meat Stock Popped Today

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped as much as 12.6% early Wednesday, then settled to trade up around 6.7% as of 2:30 p.m. ET despite a lack of company-specific news.As one of the most highly shorted stocks on the market, however, it seems likely Beyond Meat is benefiting from a potential short squeeze as bearish investors scramble to close their short positions in many beaten-down stocks.Late yesterday, Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna, singled out Beyond Meat as one of the market's most-shorted stocks, with an exceptionally high 43.1% of its entire float -- that is, its shares available for trading -- currently being sold short by traders betting against the stock. But that percentage has also declined slightly over the past couple of weeks, from just under 44% at the end of October, indicating some short sellers may have already begun to (or at the very least are preparing to) close their positions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel