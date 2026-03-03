Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
03.03.2026 07:17:09
Why Beyond Meat Stock Rocketed Nearly 24% Higher in February
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), one of the more beaten-down food industry stocks in recent years, staged something of a comeback in the second month of 2026. In the run-up to the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report -- slated for publication on Wednesday, March 4 -- investors were obviously hoping for a "bounce from the bottom" and piled into the stock. This was aided by the company's announcement of a significant expansion of a nearly brand-new product category.To put the situation into perspective, very few investors or analysts are expecting the chronically unprofitable Beyond Meat to suddenly flip hard into profitability. The consensus bottom-line estimate is well in the red, at $0.14 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
