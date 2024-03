Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed on Wednesday

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were sizzling on Wednesday, up by as much as 61.2% in early trading. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was still up by 44.1%.The catalyst that sent the maker of plant-based meat substitutes higher was the fourth-quarter report it delivered Tuesday after the close, which was something of a mixed bag.For the quarter, Beyond Meat 's net revenue declined by 7.8% year over year to $73.7 million. The bad news traveled down the income statement, resulting in a net loss of $155.1 million, or a loss per share of $2.40.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel