17.02.2022 00:30:00
Why Beyond Meat Stock Stumbled on Wednesday
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) wasn't on the menu for many investors Wednesday. After a prominent investment bank cut its price target on the stock and issued a gloomy forecast on its future the previous evening, the company's shares closed the day nearly 4% lower in value. The cutter was Goldman Sachs, in the person of analyst Adam Samuelson. He gave a serious trim to his Beyond Meat price target, which is now at $47 per share from the previous $74. Not surprisingly, Samuelson is reiterating his sell recommendation on the shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
