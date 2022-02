Why Beyond Meat Stock Stumbled on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hardly for the first time this young year, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) had a down day on the stock market. The company, which is about to deliver its final quarterly earnings report for 2021, took a 6%-plus hit to its share price following a fresh price-target cut from an analyst this morning.The wielder of the blade was Jefferies' Rob Dickerson, who sliced his target to $55 from the preceding level of $90 for a fairly deep cut. He's maintaining his hold recommendation on the stock, meanwhile.