|
20.01.2022 18:43:38
Why Beyond Meat Stock Was Cookin' on Thursday
Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) surged sharply higher Thursday, jumping as much as 6.9%. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.4%.The catalyst that sent the maker of plant-based meat substitutes higher was a pair of updates regarding two increasingly important partnerships. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) said on Thursday that it will expand its ongoing test of the McPlant burger. The vegetarian-friendly patty was created in partnership with, and supplied by, Beyond Meat. The burger is "made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes," and served exclusively at McDonald's, according to an updated press release. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!