Why Beyond Meat Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were cooling off today after the plant-based meat producer posted another disappointing quarterly earnings report.Beyond Meat's revenue continued to decline, and it reported another wide loss on the bottom line.As a result, the stock was down 13.8% as of 9:41 a.m. ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel