Why BGC Partners Stock Was Up 20.3% This Week

BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) had a good week as its stock price rose 20.3% this week, as of the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at about $5 per share as of Friday morning, up about 35% year to date. Overall, the markets were flat this week as the S&P 500 gained 0.3%%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% as of this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET.