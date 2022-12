Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET.There wasn't much company-specific news today; in fact, the only recent news on these three big data stocks has generally been positive.Still, none of these three unprofitable growth tech stocks is in favor at the moment, as investors appear to be fleeing technology stocks for profitable "old-economy" stocks. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today.Continue reading