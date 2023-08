Why Big Lots Stock Is a Lot Smaller Today

Shares of discount retailer Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) tumbled 12.8% on Wednesday, giving back about half the gains won from Tuesday's big post-earnings stock price rally. And you can probably blame Wall Street analysts for that.Not that their intentions weren't good. Yesterday, if you recall, Big Lots reported a $3.24 per share net loss on a 15% decline in sales to $1.14 billion for its second fiscal quarter of 2023. Bad numbers, to be sure, but it's still better than the $4.12 per share loss and $1.1 billion in sales that Wall Street analysts had predicted.This morning, two separate investment banks -- Telsey Advisory and Loop Capital -- rewarded this performance by issuing price target upgrades for Big Lots . Loop raised its price target on the retailer by $1 to $7 a share. Telsey went even further, hiking Big Lots from $6 to $8 a share. But that's where the good news ends.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel