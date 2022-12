Why Big Lots Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) were pulling back today after the discount retailer posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report.As of 2:11 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.2%.Big Lots said comparable sales in the quarter fell 11.7% and revenue was down 9.8% to $1.2 billion, which essentially matched estimates at $1.21 billion. Continue reading