Why BigBear.ai Stock Blasted Higher on Monday Morning

Shares of decision intelligence specialist BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) continued its amazing run on Monday, surging as much as 38.7%. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 28.5%.A check of all the usual suspects -- regulatory filings, analyst commentary, and financial reports -- revealed no company-specific news fueling the surge. This suggests the rise was due to an announcement concerning another company in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.Super Micro Computer, also known as Supermicro, soared Monday morning. The stock was reacting to news that the company -- which supplies specialized servers used in high-performance computing and AI -- would be joining the S&P 500. Supermicro will be replacing home appliance maker Whirlpool on the benchmark index at the beginning of trading on March 18.