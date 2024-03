Why BigBear.ai Stock Skyrocketed 107.4% Last Month

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) stock posted huge gains across February's trading. The company's share price closed out last month up 107.4%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks enjoyed an explosive bullish run last month, and BigBear.ai participated in the rally. While there wasn't any business-specific news driving the company's share price higher, the combination of surging AI excitement and strong business results from high-profile players including Nvidia, Palantir, and C3.ai helped power incredible gains for the stock.AI stocks went on a tear in February. Excitement for the emerging tech category was already running hot, and strong corporate earnings from some visible players in the space helped push BigBear.ai and other stocks higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel