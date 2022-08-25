|
25.08.2022 21:39:38
Why Bilibili, Baidu, and New Oriental Education Stocks Rallied This Week
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies continued to rally on Thursday, continuing several days of gains.A number of China-specific issues have weighed on that nation's stocks in recent months, among them crackdowns by regulators, its ongoing "zero-COVID" policy for fighting the pandemic, and the economic headwinds that have resulted from it. In light of all that, investors have been ready to latch onto any positive developments as a reason to buy shares in some of China's most beaten-down companies. A double-dose of good news this week provided the catalyst some of those investors were looking for.Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) climbed by as much as 20.6% this week, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained as much as 17.2%, and New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) surged by as much as 16.2%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 2:12 p.m. ET Thursday, the trio were still trading up by 20.5%, 17%, and 16%, respectively.Continue reading
