18.02.2022 19:22:48
Why Bilibili Stock Got Bashed Today
Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), a Chinese mobile gaming and video streaming company, were trading down by about 9% as of 1 p.m. ET Friday.You can thank Goldman Sachs for that.On Thursday evening, well after the close of trading, the investment bank downgraded Bilibili to neutral and slashed its price target on the stock by more than half to just $43 per share.Continue reading
|
