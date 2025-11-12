BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
12.11.2025 23:50:34
Why Bill Holdings Stock Leaped Nearly 12% Higher Today
The shares of financial tech software developer Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) easily surmounted Hump Day with an almost 12% rise in value. Not coincidentally, this followed a media report published after market close on Tuesday stating that the company was contemplating a sale. Bill Holdings' increase was far more pronounced than the under 0.1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Image source: Getty Images.According to that report, which appeared in Bloomberg and was updated Wednesday morning, Bill Holdings is exploring options for its future. These include a potential sale of the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
