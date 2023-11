Why BILL Holdings Was Falling This Week

Shares of BILL Holdings (NYSE: BILL), which provides back-office account management and payments software for small and medium-sized businesses, were having a rough week. The stock continued to slide in response to its disappointing earnings report last week, and it fell on Thursday after Bloomberg reported it was in talks to acquire Melio Payments for $1.95 billion.Through the market close on Thursday, the stock was trading down 16%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel