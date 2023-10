Why Bill Stock Is Sinking This Week

Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock is losing ground this week. Ahead of the market opening this Friday, the company's share price was down 10.7% compared to last week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Many fintech companies struggled this week after French payments specialist Worldline (OTC: WRDL.Y) published underwhelming quarterly results and issued cautious guidance. While there wasn't any business-specific news driving Bill stock lower, the fintech software specialist was caught up in the valuation pullback. While Worldline's revenue grew 4.8% on a constant currency basis to reach 1.18 billion euros in the third quarter, the sales performance fell short of expectations. Following the weaker-than-anticipated results, the company lowered its annual revenue growth forecast to between 6% and 7%. Previously, the payments specialist had guided for annual revenue growth to come in between 8% and 10%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel