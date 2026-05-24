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CGI Group Aktie

CGI Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

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24.05.2026 13:30:00

Why Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped Nvidia but Loaded Up on These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks for the Next Boom

Stanley Druckenmiller's moves have been particularly telling throughout the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. After initiating a position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) during the early generative AI surge, the billionaire money manager fully exited the position by late 2024.During the first quarter of 2026, his Duquesne Family Office initiated new stakes in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). This is no random reshuffling. These decisions reflect a deliberate bet that a new layer within the AI chip stack is emerging -- moving away from Nvidia's general-purpose training GPUs (graphic processing units) and shifting toward greater adoption of custom silicon and central processing units (CPUs). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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