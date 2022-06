Why Binging Has Become a Bad Bet for Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Binge-watching has served Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) well for nearly a decade, offering content at any time, at viewers' own pace. But despite Netflix's loyalty to its binge model, newer streamers have used week-to-week episodes to fuel subscriber growth and interest in their content. After losing 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022 and projecting a loss of another 2 million in Q2, here's why Netflix would do well to abandon binges for weekly releases.Streaming juggernaut Netflix introduced its binge model when it released its first major original series, the entire first season of House of Cards, during Super Bowl weekend in 2013. The company has argued that the "all at once" release method prioritizes its customers and is closer to what younger audiences want from their content.During a Hollywood Radio & TV Society panel on June 7, the company's head of scripted series, Peter Friedlander, revealed that Netflix has no plans to scrap its binge model. Friedlander explained the company wants to continue allowing its members to "watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it."Continue reading