Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930.BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients." Creatinine levels that are too high can indicate severe kidney damage.We don't know at this point how serious the potential issues are. However, BioCryst said that patients already enrolled in the clinical trials will continue to receive BCX9930 for now.Continue reading