|
21.02.2023 17:55:22
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are sinking today, down by 17.1% as of 11:09 a.m. ET. The big decline came after the drugmaker announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results before the market opened.BioCryst reported Q4 revenue of $79.5 million, up from $47.2 million in the prior-year period. This result topped the consensus revenue estimate of $75.6 million.The company posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of $71.5 million, or $0.38 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It posted a net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q4 2021. BioCryst recorded a non-GAAP loss of $73.6 million, or $0.40 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!