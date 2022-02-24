|
24.02.2022 00:30:43
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Slid Today
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) attracted the wrong kind of attention Wednesday with its latest quarterly results. By the end of the trading session, the stock had fallen by nearly 6%.For the fourth quarter, BioCryst brought in net revenue of $47.2 million, nearly 12 times the $4.0 million it booked in the prior-year period. What made the difference was Orladeyo, a drug targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) that was approved in December 2020. Orladeyo was responsible for $46.2 million of the company's net revenue last quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
