|
08.06.2022 23:33:00
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Topped the Market Today
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock defied the market's gravity on Wednesday by rising incrementally. Although it was a challenging day for stocks in general, with the S&P 500 index sinking by over 1%, BioCryst landed in the black thanks to some encouraging regulatory news.Before market open, BioCryst announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its BCX9250 investigational drug fast-track designation. As the name implies, when a product receives such a designation, it is placed to move more quickly through the regulatory process. Its maker also becomes eligible for a clutch of benefits, including more frequent meetings with the FDA.BioCryst aims to win approval for BCX9250 to treat heterotopic ossification (HO), or the formation of bone in muscle and other soft tissue, in patients afflicted with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). This is a rare genetic disorder in which HO develops and can lead to an advanced degree of disability in the patient.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!