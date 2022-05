Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) rocketed 68% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company struck a deal to be acquired by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Biohaven is a leader in the treatment of migraines -- often intensely painful headaches that affect 1 billion people worldwide. Its Nurtec ODT therapy is used to treat and prevent migraines in adults. The agreement would see Pfizer purchase Biohaven for roughly $11.6 billion, or $148.50 per share, in cash. Pfizer would also pay off Biohaven's debt and redeem its preferred stock.Continue reading