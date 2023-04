Why Biomea Fusion Stock Crushed It This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA) have been on fire this week. Specifically, the pre-revenue biotech's stock gapped up by a stately 99.8% over the first three and a half days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The big gain came in response to encouraging mid-stage data for its type 2 diabetes candidate BMF-219. Initial data showed that a whopping 89% of patients in cohort 3 of the study achieved a reduction in A1c after four weeks of once-daily 100 mg dosing. A1c is a measure of a person's average blood sugar levels over the prior three months. In addition, Biomea noted in the press release that BMF-219 was well tolerated over the study period. Continue reading