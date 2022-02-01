|
01.02.2022 18:20:58
Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today
Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.National Public Radio, The New York Times, and The Washington Post reported that BioNTech and Pfizer could submit for EUA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as today. All three news organizations said they based their reports on information obtained from individuals knowledgeable about the companies' plans.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
