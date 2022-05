Why BioNTech Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were surging 6.7% higher as of 3:22 p.m. ET on Thursday. There wasn't a clear catalyst for the solid gain. However, two factors likely contributed to BioNTech's performance.The stock market bounced back somewhat after a big sell-off on Wednesday, with Nasdaq stocks leading the way. Also, investors appear to be more optimistic about BioNTech's prospects following Tuesday's announcement of U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 5 to 11. Today's move higher for the biotech stock could be more noise than anything else. It remains to be seen if BioNTech can keep the momentum going.Continue reading