|
19.05.2022 21:43:56
Why BioNTech Stock Surged Today
Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were surging 6.7% higher as of 3:22 p.m. ET on Thursday. There wasn't a clear catalyst for the solid gain. However, two factors likely contributed to BioNTech's performance.The stock market bounced back somewhat after a big sell-off on Wednesday, with Nasdaq stocks leading the way. Also, investors appear to be more optimistic about BioNTech's prospects following Tuesday's announcement of U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 5 to 11. Today's move higher for the biotech stock could be more noise than anything else. It remains to be seen if BioNTech can keep the momentum going.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!