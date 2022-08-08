|
Why BioNTech Was a Sickly Stock on Monday
BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), the out-of-nowhere German biotech that shot to prominence with the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), wasn't having a great Monday. After it released lackluster quarterly results, a great many investors sold out of the company; in midafternoon trading, the stock was down by nearly 11%. For its second quarter, BioNTech's revenue was just under 3.2 billion euros, or $3.3 billion, while its net profit stood at 1.67 billion euros. Both figures, however, were down considerably from the same quarter of 2021. In that frame, BioNTech's top line was a bit over 5.3 billion euros, and it netted almost 2.79 billion euros in profit.On a per-share basis, BioNTech earned 6.45 euros ($6.57) in the most recent quarter. Analysts were expecting well more from the high-profile biotech; on average, they were modeling $7.20. Revenue also missed, as those prognosticators' collective estimate was for $3.95 billion.Continue reading
